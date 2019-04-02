|
|
Ruth Wentzky
Anderson - Clara Ruth Reepe Wentzky, 91, widow of Robert L. Wentzky, Sr., passed away Friday, March 29th, in Mooresville, NC.
Born on April 1, 1927, in Omaha, Nebraska, she was the daughter of the late James Emmit and Anna Krupa Reepe. She was a homemaker and member of Midway Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include her sons, Robert L. Wentzky, Jr. (Gail) and David Keith Wentzky (Jane); daughter, Lisa Lakenan (Gary); grandsons, Robert L. Wentzky, III, Josh Wentzky, Brian McCormick, Zachary Lakenan, and Emmitt Lakenan; 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jo Ann Wilson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Luanne Wentzky; brothers, Lewis and James "Sonny" Reepe; and a sister, Lorraine Conwell.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, April 4th, at Sullivan-King Mortuary, conducted by Dr. John McCallum. Burial will follow at Midway Presbyterian Church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 prior to the service at the mortuary..
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to Midway Presbyterian Church, 3238 Midway Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 2, 2019