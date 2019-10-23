|
Ruynelle "Nell" Allen Bracken
Simpsonville - Ruynelle "Nell" Allen Bracken, 87, of Simpsonville, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Born July 5, 1932 in Gainesville, GA, she was a daughter of the late Theron L. Allen and Jennie Daniel Allen. She was married to the late James Bracken. Nell was retired from Wilson Manufacturing.
She is survived by her grandson; Thomas Bracken (Marisa); granddaughters, Christi Powell (Eric) and Shannon Fleming (Mitchell); great-grandchildren, Adyn, Abby, Lyla, Liam, Leah and Mallory; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her children, Karen Weldon, Cody Smith and Mike Bracken; brothers, Tom Allen, Charles Allen and Vic Allen; and sisters, Ruby Thomas, Margaret McLennan, Vernize Ellenburg, Glenice Fuller and Addie Mae Allen.
The family would like to thank the staff at Memory Care of Simpsonville and Greg and Marcia Vaughn and for their love and care for Mrs. Bracken and her son Mike.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm-2:00pm Saturday, October 26, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will be at the home of her granddaughter, Christi Powell.
Flowers are accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019