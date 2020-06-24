Sadie Mae Wilson Jefferson
Sadie Mae Wilson Jefferson, 87, died Friday June 19, 2020 at her home in Atlanta, GA. Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Azzalee Adams Wilson. She is survived by a daughter, Barbara Mills, and a son Charles(Auneaka)Childs, both of Atlanta, Ga. Graveside Services, Saturday June 27, 2020, Westview Cemetery at 11:00am. Public viewing Friday from 12:00 to 4:00pm @ the funeral home. Services Entrusted to Rich-Colonial Funeral Home. www.rich-colonial-funeral-home.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
