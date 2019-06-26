Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sumter Cemetery
Anderson - Sallie Anne Munroe Kirven, 84, widow of Joseph Chandler Kirven, died Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House of Anderson, SC.

Born in Clarkton, NC, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Hazelton Munroe and Mary Elizabeth Shaw Munroe. She lived in Sumter, SC for her entire married life. Upon the death of her husband, Joe, she moved to Anderson and enjoyed making new friends, attending First Presbyterian Church and learning all about her new city as long as her health permitted. She taught for 30 years, spending most of those years as a fourth grade teacher in Sumter School District #17. She was a deacon and elder of First Presbyterian Church of Sumter and was named Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women in 2013.

She is survived by her two children, Anne Kirven Tedder (Dennis) of Anderson and Dr. Joseph Munroe Kirven (Kristin) of Orlando, Florida and five grandchildren : Andrew Chandler Tedder of Long Creek, SC, Joseph Henry Tedder of Spartanburg, SC, and Shea Munroe Kirven, Chandler Kiley Kirven and Kinley Joseph Kirven of Orlando. She is survived also by a sister, Shaw Munroe Skipper (Dean) of Six Mile, SC and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Elizabeth Munroe.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Dominion Senior Living and Hospice of the Upstate for their loving care during her last months, especially home nurse Greg Addis, who brought a twinkle to her eye when he would dance with her. Appreciation is also expressed to C3 caregiver Nancy Summeral for her companionship in the last weeks.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at Sumter Cemetery with the Rev. Josie Holler and the Rev. Dr. Dennis R. Tedder officiating. The family will receive friends afterward at the Sumter County Museum, 122 N. Washington Street. In Anderson, a memorial gathering will be held at 5 P.M. Sunday, June 30 at First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Dr. Dennis Tedder and Rev. Chad Wright-Pittman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church, 302 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC 29624.

Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 26, 2019
