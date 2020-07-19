Sallie Bell
Belton - Sallie Ruth Prince "Ma Bell" Bell, 95, wife of the late James Earl Bell, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late James Allen and Ocie Cooley Prince. She was a member of Living Water Church of God of Prophecy, where she taught children's church for ten years. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include daughters, Lynn Bell of Belton, Catherine Ann Harvey of Pelzer, Brenda Finley of Belton, Lisa Tenney of Belton; sons, James Roger Bell of Pelzer, Reed Earl Bell of Anderson, Randal Allen Bell of Pelzer, Richard David Bell of Pelzer, Richard Ryan Bell of Hendersonville, NC; brother, Frank R. Prince of Easley; thirty grandchildren; and forty-plus great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by daughters, Diane Alewine and Donna Faye Woodson; sister, Helen Eddelman; and brother, Ray Prince.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Living Water Church of God of Prophecy, Pelzer. The service will follow at 11:00 with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.
To the extent possible, the family, funeral home, and church will follow CDC social distancing guidelines and prefer that friends wear masks at the visitation and service.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com