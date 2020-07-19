1/
Sallie Bell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sallie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sallie Bell

Belton - Sallie Ruth Prince "Ma Bell" Bell, 95, wife of the late James Earl Bell, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late James Allen and Ocie Cooley Prince. She was a member of Living Water Church of God of Prophecy, where she taught children's church for ten years. She was a homemaker.

Survivors include daughters, Lynn Bell of Belton, Catherine Ann Harvey of Pelzer, Brenda Finley of Belton, Lisa Tenney of Belton; sons, James Roger Bell of Pelzer, Reed Earl Bell of Anderson, Randal Allen Bell of Pelzer, Richard David Bell of Pelzer, Richard Ryan Bell of Hendersonville, NC; brother, Frank R. Prince of Easley; thirty grandchildren; and forty-plus great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by daughters, Diane Alewine and Donna Faye Woodson; sister, Helen Eddelman; and brother, Ray Prince.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Living Water Church of God of Prophecy, Pelzer. The service will follow at 11:00 with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

To the extent possible, the family, funeral home, and church will follow CDC social distancing guidelines and prefer that friends wear masks at the visitation and service.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gray Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved