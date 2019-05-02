Sally Pearl Prevost



Anderson - Sally Pearl Shaw Prevost, 81, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born October 19, 1937, in Iva, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Edward and Onie Burdette Shaw. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Williams and her second husband, Joe C. Prevost, Jr; two grandchildren, Clay and Justin Hicks and brothers, Marvin and Wilbur "Bub" Shaw.



Sally was in the last graduating class of Iva High School. She worked as a cosmetologist for 32 years. She then worked until retirement, for seven years for the Social Security Administration. She was a faithful and longtime member of Union Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and the mountains.



She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Hicks (Wyndell); brother, Daniel "Pete" Shaw (Gail) and sister, Maurene Chamblee (Whit).



The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday, May 2, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11:00am Friday with Rev. Mike McMillion, Rev. Jimmy Tucker and Rev. Dick Thomas officiating. The burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at the residence.



Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 2, 2019