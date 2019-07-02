|
Rev. Sam Chasteen
Anderson - ANDERSON- Rev. Samuel Morgan Chasteen, Sr., of Anderson and husband of JoAnn Fortner Chasteen, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Born December 18, 1933 in Anderson, he was the son of the late William Walt and Claudia Yeargin Chasteen. He was the founder and owner of Sam's Curb Market and served as pastor at Asbury Baptist Church and later Grace Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, JoAnn F. Chasteen of the home, grandchildren: Marty Chasteen (Kylie), and Erin Rinehart (Bradley); great grandchildren: Avery Chasteen, Zoe Chasteen, Ella, Lincoln, and Ruby Rinehart; daughter-in-law, Teresa "Tee" Chasteen; sister, Grace Pittman; and special friends: June Cooley, Roy Chambers, and Mike Haley.
Rev. Chasteen was preceded in death by a son, Sam M. "Sammy" Chasteen, Jr., brother, Clarence Chasteen and sister, Helen Wilbanks.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Memorial Baptist Church with Re. Mark Dickson and Rev. Billy Ray Whitfield officiating. Burial will be in New Silver Brook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 Hwy 81 North.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to Grace Memorial Baptist Church, 3518 Whitehall Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 2, 2019