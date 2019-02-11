Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Anderson, SC - Sammy Manuel Coe, 72, joined his Heavenly family Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Sammy was a son of the late Henry David Coe and Lillian Beatrice Gray Coe. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by siblings, Tom, Issaiah, J.D., Gerald, Juanita and Dorothy. He was a retired arborist and of the Baptist faith.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Miranda McGuffin Coe; children, Samuel Mark Coe, Joshua Dylan Coe, Jacob Emory Coe, Tiffany R. Clark (David), Danna Vickery, Savannah Stringer, and step-son, John Human; brother, David Coe; sister, Brenda Farmer; nephew, Johnny Malloy; 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday at the Chapel with Rev. Wendall Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 11, 2019
