1/1
Samuel Alexander Cooley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Alexander Cooley

Belton - Samuel Alexander Cooley age 87 of Belton S.C., passed Wednesday at Richard Campbell Veteran Nursing Home Funeral services will be held Sunday 1:00P.M. at New Hope Baptist Church. Family and friends are ask to please wear your mask. Public viewing will be Saturday from 1:00-7:00P.M. at the funeral home, burial will take place on Thursday Oct 8th 2020 at 3:00P.M. M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved