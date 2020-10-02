Samuel Alexander Cooley



Belton - Samuel Alexander Cooley age 87 of Belton S.C., passed Wednesday at Richard Campbell Veteran Nursing Home Funeral services will be held Sunday 1:00P.M. at New Hope Baptist Church. Family and friends are ask to please wear your mask. Public viewing will be Saturday from 1:00-7:00P.M. at the funeral home, burial will take place on Thursday Oct 8th 2020 at 3:00P.M. M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









