McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Samuel L. Davis Sr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel L. Davis Sr. Obituary
Samuel L. Davis, Sr.

Anderson - Samuel Lawrence Davis, Sr., 79, of Anderson, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born September 13, 1939, in Iva, he was a son of the late Ernest Bradford and Frances Lawrence Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Davis. Samuel served his country in the United States Air Force for four years and later retired from Fluor Daniel Corporation. He was a member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Sands Davis of the home; son, Larry Davis of Chicago, IL and daughter, Cindy Addison (Terry) of Danielsville, GA; brother, Ernest Davis (Mildred) of Anderson and sister-in-law, Sandra Davis; also survived by two grandchildren, Jay Addison and Jody Addison (Alexandria) and great-grandchild, Dawson Addison.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 1:30pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Bob Marcaurelle officiating. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Veteran's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 2003 Lynn Avenue, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 26, 2019
