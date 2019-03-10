|
Samuel "Sammy Gene" Murphy
Anderson - Samuel Eugene "Sammy Gene" Murphy, 66, of Anderson, SC passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Born on March 4, 1952 in Pendleton, SC he was the son of the late Samuel L and Gladys F Murphy.
He is survived by his sons: Sammy Murphy (April) and Danny Murphy; siblings: Lamar Murphy, Mary Bailey, Jane Brown, and Eddie Murphy; grandchildren: Chaz Murphy, Alissa Murphy, Blake Tinsley, and Summer Lee; aunt: Mary Nell Owen; and uncle: James Foster.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son: Jeffrey Eugene Murphy.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30pm on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Temple and will be officiated by Reverend Sam Duncan. Burial will follow at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Military Rites.
Visitation will be held from 6pm - 8pm on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 10, 2019