Samuel "Sam"



Robinson



Anderson - Mr. Sam O. Robinson, 78, of 1800 Bolt Drive, went to be with the Lord Saturday morning at his home with his wife, Verna W. Lee Robinson and his family by his bedside. The family is at the home.



Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by DB Walker Funeral Service.









