|
|
Sandra Adams
Anderson - Mrs. Sandra Marie Adams, 64, of 301 True Temper Road in Anderson, SC, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Adrian Adams; her mother, Mary Bradley Harkness; one brother, John Calvin Harkness, Jr.; and host of relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Adams and her father, John Calvin Harkness, Sr.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 5, 2019