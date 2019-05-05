Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Adams


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Adams Obituary
Sandra Adams

Anderson - Mrs. Sandra Marie Adams, 64, of 301 True Temper Road in Anderson, SC, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Adrian Adams; her mother, Mary Bradley Harkness; one brother, John Calvin Harkness, Jr.; and host of relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Adams and her father, John Calvin Harkness, Sr.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the funeral home. The interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now