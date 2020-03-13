|
Sandra Elaine Brown Norris
Iva - Sandra Elaine Brown Norris, 68, of Iva, SC, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center. She was born on February 29, 1952 in Athens, GA to the late Orell Brown and Jean Casper Brown. Sandra was a graduate of Clark Central High School in Athens. She loved her family and loved making crafts.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Marshall Norris; son, Travis Norris; daughter, Wendy Bowen; brother, Ronald Brown; sister, Teresa Wells; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Freddie Brown.
Services will be held at a later date and will be announced by The McDougald Funeral Home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020