|
|
Sandra Elaine Simpson
November 8, 1951 - January 8, 2020
Sandra Elaine Simpson, age 68, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was born on November 8, 1951 in Anderson, SC to the late Grady Thomas and Hester May Harper Trotter.
She was the widow of the late Robert Allen "Doodle" Simpson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her four siblings, Gerald Thomas Trotter (Vickie), Mary Jo Trotter Ellis, Tony Michael Trotter, and Judy Lynn Trotter Roper (Ronnie). She was also preceded in death by a niece, Rana Trotter Masters, and a nephew, Bradley Michael Trotter.
She is survived by her son Stacy Coy McGuire and her stepdaughter, Michelle Simpson Burdette (Nate), two step-granddaughters, Lauren Heaton Johnson (Nate) and Morgan Heaton Brock (Stephen), two step-great grandsons, Walker Manning Johnson, and Wilson McKenleigh Brock, her best friend of 44 years, Linda Bonner, 8 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews and 12 great, great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Michelle Simpson Burdette, 1111 Bern Circle, Anderson, SC 29626.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center, Anderson, SC is serving the Simpson Family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020