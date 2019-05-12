|
|
Sandra Elizabeth "Sandy" Stephens
Anderson, SC - Sandy Stephens, 52, went to be with the Lord after a sudden illness on May 10, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Sarah Crocker Stephens. She was a beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Mandy, Cody, and Matthew Stephens; granddaughter, A'Myla of the home; and a brother, Tommy Stephens of Anderson.
Ms. Stephens was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence R. and Sarah Annie Burton Crocker; Edgar Stephens and Minnie Every Stephens Simpson.
A private family graveside service will be held at Iva City Cemetery conducted by Rev. Sam Duncan. The family will be at the home of her brother, Tommy Stephens, 209 Oak Knoll Terrace, Regency Park, Anderson.
Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Temple, 6116 Highway 81 South, Starr, SC 29684 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019