Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
Sandra Faye Balentine Shedd


1947 - 2019
Sandra Faye Balentine Shedd Obituary
Sandra Faye Balentine Shedd

Honea Path - Sandra Faye Balentine Shedd, 71, of Honea Path SC, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her home.

Born September 26, 1947 in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Edward G. Balentine, L.C. Crooks and Eula Mae Byers Balentine Crooks.

Sandra retired from cosmetology and was a homemaker. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by son, Dale Donahue (Lisa) of Piedmont; daughters, Gail Elledge (Ray) of Ware Shoals and Angie Gillespie (Billy) of Honea Path; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, James David Shedd; three sisters, Mary Ann, Evelyn and Nancy; brother, Tommy; sons, David "Dink" Shedd, Jr. and Bryan Shedd.

The family will receive friends from 4-6pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 25th with Gail Elledge officiating. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Flowers are optional.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
