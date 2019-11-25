Services
Sandra Gail Patterson

Anderson - Sandra Gail Patterson went to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

She was born on June 28, 1956 in the Centerville community in Anderson, SC and is survived by her father Melvin R. Patterson. Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Inez, on September 5, 2013. Sandra was a lifelong member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

Sandra was an only child who was born with physical/mental handicaps, but she managed to overcome most of them with her love for God and other friends and family. She loved the Lord with all of her heart and told everyone that she met that she "loved them and that's no lie" and she would not hesitate to witness to and pray for them and then she would sing one of her favorite hymns. Everyone seemed to get a blessing from her just by being in her presence. She said she was looking forward to going to her Heavenly home so she could once again see her mother and many other relatives who were already there. Her only concern was that she would not be able to take care of her father.

The family will receive friends from 11:30am-12:30pm Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at New Prospect Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 12:30pm. Burial will follow in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
