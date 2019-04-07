Services
Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1212 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-2220
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Evergreen Baptist Church
Sandra Hall Scott Obituary
Sandra Hall Scott

Anderson - Sandra Hall Scott, 68, of 730 Murphy Road in Anderson, SC, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at AnMed Health.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jimmy E. Scott, Sr.; two daughters, Stacey Scott and LaKiesha (Michael) Million-Torbert; two sons, Jimmy "Scottie" Scott, Jr. and Atwan (Crystal) Scott; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley (Joe) Scott and Stephanie (Harold) Johnson; two brothers, Ted (Lavonia) Hall and Pharisee Hall; and a host of relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Newt and Minnie Lee Green Hall; one grandson, Courvocia J'Allen Hunter; and three brothers, Curtisee, George and Claude Hall.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 9, 2019 at Evergreen Baptist Church. The interment will follow in the church cemetery.

The family is at the home. www.marcusdbrownfuneralhome.com Marcus D. Brown Funeral Home
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 7, 2019
