Sandra Harper



Anderson - Sandra Walker Harper, 77, passed away at the Rainey Hospice House on Saturday, March 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents William Newport Walker and Rebecca Shirley Walker; her beloved sister, Jan Walker Sullivan and brother-in-law John W. Sullivan.



Sandra received her Undergraduate Degree from Erskine College and Masters Degree from Furman University. She taught school in Greenville and Anderson Counties until retirement. She then became a substitute teacher at Westside High School for many years. Sandra was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson, past board member with the Garden Club of South Carolina, and a State Certified judge for flower shows throughout South Carolina. Every second that Sandra could afford, she either spent reading or loving her fur-babies, Kia, Maggie and Coco.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband J. Gary Harper, Jr. Having no children of their own, Sandra and Gary doted on nephew Christopher Sullivan, his wife Sissa, and their children Blakely and Brady.



The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home on Wednesday March 27, 2019. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00 pm with Reverend Dr. Joshua Hunt officiating. Interment will follow in Old Silver Brook Cemetery.



Flowers will be accepted, or donations can be made in honor of Sandra, to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary