|
|
Sandra J. Ashworth
Anderson - Sandra Jones Ashworth, 72, of Anderson, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born September 14, 1946 in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Alvin C. and Edna Vaughn Jones. She was a retired accountant from the County of Anderson and a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Larry Cason; sons, Derrick Ashworth of Anderson and Adam Ashworth of Charlotte, NC and brother, Robert "Bob" A. Jones (Jeanette).
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel on Thursday at 11:00 am with Rev. Steven King officiating. Interment will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 233 New Hope Rd, Anderson, SC 29626.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 12, 2019