Sandra Jones Bond
Elberton - Mrs. Sandra Jones Bond, 70, of Elberton, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
A native of Anderson, South Carolina, Sandra was the daughter of the late William N. and Estella Payton Jones. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, William N. Jones, Jr. and a sister, Lucille Davis. She had worked as a seamstress and was a member of Coldwater United Methodist Church. Sandra loved her family and her great grandchild brought a newfound joy to her. She also loved flowers and going to the mountains.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, James "Jimmy" Bond; daughters and son-in-law, Karen and Mike Gaines and Sheila Tillman, of Elberton; grandsons, Jamie (Taylor) Gaines and Bradley (Christina) Tillman; one great granddaughter, Issabella Tillman; sisters, Edith Hulme, Patricia Cox, Geraldine Adams and Bertha West.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 1st, at 11:00am in Coldwater UMC with Rev, Richard Jarvis officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Hicks Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Elberton, Georgia.
Flowers will be graciously accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Coldwater UMC, 1753 Coldwater Rd., Elberton, GA. 30635
Arrangements for Mrs. Sandra Jones Bond are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elberton.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 30, 2019