Sandra Maness Thacker
Sandra Maness Thacker

Anderson - Sandra Maness Thacker, 80, of Anderson, SC, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

She was born on January 15, 1940 in Anderson to the late Walter Joel "W.J." Maness and Madeline Cheek Maness. She was married for 30 years to Daniel William Thacker until his death in September 2019.

Sandra was a graduate of Anderson College and was formerly a medical secretary at Anderson Memorial Hospital. She was a member of First Baptist Church Anderson and attended Covenant Baptist Church.

Sandra will be remembered for her kind-hearted nature, her compassion for people and service to others. She valued her family and faith in the Lord above all else.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bill Thompson (Anne) of Greer, SC; daughter, Julie Thompson of Colorado Springs, CO; and grandchildren, Abigail Thompson and Natalie Thompson.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Steve Silvey officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
