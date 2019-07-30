|
Sandra McCullough
Abbeville - Sandra Ellen Walker McCullough, 74, of Abbeville, SC, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Greenville, SC.
Born December 9, 1944 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late James Samuel Walker and Annie Stastny Walker. She was preceded in death by her brother Jimmy Walker and sisters Frances Brown and Mickie McCullough.
Mrs. McCullough was a graduate of T.L. Hanna High School. She was a bookkeeper for many years having worked at Abney Mill and Harris Appliance. She was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church and loved to knit and crochet. She had a special love for her grandchildren.
Mrs. McCullough is survived by her husband, Jerry Leroy McCullough; son, Steven McCullough (Lana); daughter Krisandra Lambert (William); twin sister, Sara Madden; and grandchildren, Slade Lambert, Anna McCullough and Skyler Lambert.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2:00pm with Rev Phil Keown officiating. Burial will be in MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Flowers will be accepted.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 30, 2019