Sandra McCurley Knight
Anderson - Sandra Joyce McCurley Knight, 69, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at Marchbanks Assisted Living Facility.
Born September 3, 1950 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late B.C. McCurley and Sara Tucker McCurley.
Sandra was a graduate of TL Hanna High School Class of '69 and was a stay at home wife and mother.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Malcolm Kenneth "Ken" Knight of the home; son, Michael Adam Knight and his wife Lauren of Simpsonville; brother, Carl Ray McCurley and his wife Grace of Anderson; sister, Patsy Swanson of Anderson; three grandchildren, Aaron, Zoe, and Nicholas Knight; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brother, Clayton McCurley; and two nephews, Patrick and Jimmy Swanson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel Saturday, September 14th at 2:00pm with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019