Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
Sandra Patterson


1957 - 2019
Sandra Patterson Obituary
Sandra Patterson

Anderson - Sandra Patterson, age 62, of 1104 East Whitner Street passed Sunday at the NHC Anderson S.C. She was born in Hartwell GA, and was the daughter of the late Niles Satawhite and Ida Mae Norman. Survivors include two sisters, Francine Wilson and Jean Satawhite. Funeral services will be held Saturday 1:00 P.M. Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family is at 1101 Williamston Rd Apt 12C. Condolences at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -