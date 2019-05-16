Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
Sandra Stirk Obituary
Sandra Stirk

Anderson - Sandra Stirk, 80, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born on September 3, 1938 in Chicago, IL she was the daughter of the late James and Irene Smith. Sandra was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, she loved animals and sports, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son: Neil Soldi; and grandson: Aidan Soldi.

A visitation will be held from 4pm - 5pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 16, 2019
