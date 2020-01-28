|
Sandra T. Walker
Belton, SC - Sandra "Sandy" Marie Tucker Walker, 72, left this life on Monday, 20 January 2020.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Samuel Tucker, Sr. and Gladys Dobbins Tucker. A Golden Apple Award winner, Sandy retired from Nevitt Forest Elementary School after decades of educating and inspiring young minds.
She is survived by two daughters, Heather Nan Cazarín and Leanna Marie Walker; two granddaughters, Rebecca Alessandra Cazarín and Dakota Marie Arey; great-granddaughter, Katie AnneMarie Lemieux; and a brother, F. Sam Tucker, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020