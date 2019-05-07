Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Long Branch Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Sandra Walker McClellan


Sandra Walker McClellan Obituary
Sandra Walker McClellan

Anderson - Sandra Walker McClellan, 72, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at her home.

Born July 16, 1946 in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Buford Walker and Sara Burdette Helms. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Roger "Bo" Walker and sister, Brenda Anderson. Sandra had worked at Citizen's Insurance and later had worked part time at Garrett's. She was a faithful member of Long Branch Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Don McClellan; son, Matthew McClellan and his wife, Stephanie; her grandchildren that she loved dearly, Garrett, Grayson, Will and Sarabeth McClellan and her little dog, B.J.

The family will receive friends from 9:45 - 10:45 am Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Long Branch Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with Dr. Clarence Adkins and Rev. Wayne Watson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 7, 2019
