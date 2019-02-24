|
Sanford Eugene Haley, Jr.
Anderson - Sanford Eugene Haley, Jr., 74 of Anderson, SC passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Mooresville, NC on June 29, 1944 he was the son of the late Judge Sanford Eugene and Elizabeth Ann (Potts) Haley. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia and the University of South Carolina School of Law. He began his legal career as an Assistant Attorney General in Columbia, SC then went on the become an Assistant Solicitor for Anderson County. He also worked in his private practice and with the Greenville County Solicitor's office. Sandy was an advocate for children in the Upstate his entire career. He was an avid reader and loved Georgia Football.
Survivors include his wife Harriet Epps Haley and two children; Sanford Eugene Haley, III (Molly) of Bend, Oregon and Catherine Gay (Michael) of Anderson, SC. He had five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Haley.
A Celebration of Life drop-in will be held March 23, 2019 at Earle St. Restaurant, 134 W. Earle St. in Anderson from 2pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rainey Hospice House, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or , Donation Processing P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, michaeljfox.org.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 24, 2019