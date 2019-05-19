|
|
In Loving Memory of
Sara Bowman
1 Year Anniversary
The Day You Went Away
They say that times a healer but as the time goes on, We seem to find it just as hard to face the fact you're gone.
And today it's the Anniversary of the day that you went away, and We're standing here at your graveside and believe us when we say you'll never be forgotten and every year I'll shed a tear, but it's only because We Love You and wish you were still here.
Love,
Your loving Husband, Johnny, Jennifer, Donte, Molly, Shannon, Aaron, Bobby, Brittany and Grandkids
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 19, 2019