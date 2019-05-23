|
Sara Elizabeth Patterson McCollum
Piedmont - Sara Elizabeth Patterson McCollum, 88, widow of Thomas E. "Mac" McCollum, Jr., of Piedmont, died Monday, May 21, 2019.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Clyde and Grace Inez Powell Patterson.
Sara was a member of La France First Baptist Church where she was a member of Wellmaker Sunday School Class, WMU, and enjoyed working in the church nursery. She retired as a cloth inspector for J.P. Stevens.
Sara is survived by a granddaughter, Andrea McCollum of Atlanta; a brother, David Patterson (Dianne) of Anderson; a sister, Martha Rollison of Simpsonville; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Vaughan; and seven nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael McCollum; and a brother, Buddy Patterson.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the funeral service to follow at 10:30 a.m. in the Downtown chapel. Entombment will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park Serenity Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 23, 2019