Sara Falls McDowell
Anderson - Sara Falls McDowell, 83, resident of Sandpiper Nursing Home & Rehab, passed away March 13, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Shelby, NC March 20, 1935 to the late John Thomas Falls and Emily York Falls. She was a member of Robert's Presbyterian Church of Anderson and a former member of Abney Memorial Baptist Church. She worked for Greenwood School District 50 as a book keeper.
Ms. McDowell was predeceased by her son, Michael Lee McDowell.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Jon-Michael McDowell (Brandy), Ashley Wetherington (Zach) and Katherine McDowell, all of Mt. Pleasant; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Royster, Brady McDowell, Owen McDowell, Smith Wetherington and Hixon Wetherington; and her special friend, Mike Schievert of Anderson.
Funeral services will be Saturday, March 16 at 3 PM at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Bryant Sims officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-3PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Chapter, 901 South Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the McDowell Family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 15, 2019