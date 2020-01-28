|
|
Sara Haynie Fant
Anderson - Sara Haynie Fant of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Belton, SC, she was the daughter of the late Moffatt Todd Haynie and the late Edna Clinkscales Haynie.
Sara graduated Belton High School and Converse College, where she attended on a music scholarship for piano. Through the years, she shared her love & gift of music with her many adored piano students. Another one of Sara's special gifts was her beautiful spirit that touched everyone who knew her.
Sara was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson, SC, for many years, where she also shared her musical talent. In her later years, she joined her family as a member of Concord Baptist Church of Anderson, SC. Sara was also a member of the Anderson Junior Assembly, Our Garden Club, Anderson Music Club, GAMAC and the Caprician Club.
Sara was a loving and devoted wife to her late husband, Albert Reese Fant. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her dear son, Moffatt Todd Fant and her brother, Moffatt Todd Haynie, Jr.
Surviving are her sons, Albert Reese Fant, Jr. of Greenville, SC, and David Haynie Fant and wife, Kathy, of Anderson, SC; grandsons, David Haynie Fant, Jr. and wife, Allie, of Goose Creek, SC, and Daniel Richard Fant of Anderson, SC; sister, Janie Haynie Hentz and husband, Jimmy, of Litchfield, SC; sister-in-law, Betsy Thomson Haynie of Belton, SC; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Concord Baptist Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am, conducted by Dr. Don Cox. Family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Rd., Anderson, SC 29621, First Baptist Church of Anderson, 307 S. Manning St., Anderson, SC 29624 or Meals On Wheels, PO Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020