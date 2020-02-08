|
|
Sara Hickman
Pelzer - Sara Evelyn Dalrymple Hickman, 86, wife of the late Donald Hickman, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville.
She was born March 6, 1933 to C.M. "Bub" and Julia Hogg Dalrymple and was a 1951 graduate of Pelzer High School. Sara was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church and the Douglas Rhodes Sunday School Class.
She is survived by four wonderful nieces who have cared for her tirelessly day and night, Helen Griffith, Sara Forrester, Wanda Giles, and Mildred Cox, also a niece and nephew; Mary Oppermann and John Mattison, who have health problems, but also loved her too.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her precious and loving daughter, Julia Lynn Hickman; sisters, Nelle Mattison and Ruth Martin; and brother, Paul Dalrymple.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 9, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.
The service will be held on Monday, February 10, at 3:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial may be made to McCall Hospice House, c/o Hospice House of Greenville, 1836 West Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680 or New Hope Baptist Church, 108 New Hope Road, Pelzer, SC 29669.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020