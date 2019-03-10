|
Sara Jo Ferguson
Pelzer - Sara Jo Shackleford Ferguson, 74, widow of Milton Johnny Ferguson, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Garvin and Eunice Waters Shackleford.
Survivors include daughters, Betty Jo Coker (Greg) and Sandra Diane Vaughn, all of Pelzer; son, James Thomas Vaughn, Jr. (Sonja) of Williamston; sisters, Mary Howard of Piedmont and Brenda Pridmore of Pelzer; 7 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sister, Ann Stone and brother, Bob Shackleford.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Gray Mortuary Chapel, Pelzer.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 10, 2019