Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Sara Jo Ferguson

Sara Jo Ferguson Obituary
Sara Jo Ferguson

Pelzer - Sara Jo Shackleford Ferguson, 74, widow of Milton Johnny Ferguson, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home.

Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Garvin and Eunice Waters Shackleford.

Survivors include daughters, Betty Jo Coker (Greg) and Sandra Diane Vaughn, all of Pelzer; son, James Thomas Vaughn, Jr. (Sonja) of Williamston; sisters, Mary Howard of Piedmont and Brenda Pridmore of Pelzer; 7 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by sister, Ann Stone and brother, Bob Shackleford.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at Gray Mortuary Chapel, Pelzer.

Condolences:

www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 10, 2019
