Belton - Sara Martin Rogers, 84, formerly of N. Main St. died Friday, January 3, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Lida Kelly Martin. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church.

Private graveside service will be held Monday at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, Pelzer, SC.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
