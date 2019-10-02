|
|
Sara McCollum
Iva - Sara Pope McCollum, 95, of Iva, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home.
Born in Bowman, Ga, on February 15, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Lester Carl and Lois Flora Vickery and the wife to the late John Ed McCollum. She retired from JP Stevens Calhoun Falls and was a member of Good Hope Presbyterian Church in Iva, SC.
She is survived by her son: Ricky McCollum (Kim); daughters: Patricia Cann, Debra Taylor (Frank), Lynn Carter (Johnny), Janice Hanna (Eldridge), Jane McCollum, Amanda Young, Sandra Adams, Shery Provvedi, and Sharon Chitwood(Bud); 23 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a son: John Ronald McCollum; daughter: Melissa McCollum, brothers: James and Joel Vickery; and son-in-law: Sonny Cann.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2pm at Good Hope Presbyterian Church in Iva SC, with Rev. Jan Culpepper officiating. Burial will follow at New Silverbrook Cemetery.
Visitation will be held prior to the service at the church on Saturday from 12pm to 2pm.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Patricia Cann at 205 Richards St Iva, SC.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019