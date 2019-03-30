Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Sara Powell Obituary
Sara Powell

Pelzer - Sara Josephine Autry Powell, 96, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Born in Honea Path, she was a daughter of the late John and Alma Autry. She was retired from Fiber Industries and a member of Pelzer United Methodist Church.

Survivors include daughter, Linda Fricks (Bill) of Williamston; grandchildren, Robin Fricks Green, Derek Fricks, Sandy Fricks Tolbert and Sonya Powell; great-grandchildren, Gabby Osteen and Alli, Sullivan, and Hampton Tolbert; great-great-grandchild, Amelia Green.

She was predeceased by son, Mike Powell; daughter, Suzanne Powell; grandson, John Gregory Osteen, II; siblings, Margaret King, Sybil Brooks, Harry, Clifford and Jack Autry.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. in the mortuary chapel. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Anderson.

Memorials may be made to Caris Healthcare Hospice in Greenville, 111 Smith Hines Road, #D, Greenville, SC 29607 or to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 30, 2019
