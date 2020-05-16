|
|
Sara Rogers
Williamston - Sara Elizabeth Rogers, 85, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born in Williamston, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Gladys Stringer Rogers. She retired from AnMed and was a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.
She is survived by a sister, Thelma Jean McCall (Richard); loving niece, Wylene Moore; and several other nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, May19, at 2:00 p.m. at Whitefield Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to PruittHealth Hospice-Anderson, 1510 North Fant Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 16 to May 18, 2020