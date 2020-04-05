|
|
Sara Talley Estes
Belton - Sara Talley Estes, 85, widow of the late Stokes Rice Estes, resident of Forest Lane, died Friday April 3, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Born May 16,1934 in Concord, NC to the late Roy D. and Beaulah Mae Campbell Talley, she was a graduate of Concord High School and a Homemaker.
She was a faithful member of First Baptist Belton.
Surviving are her daughters, Angela Stillinger and Sandra Reynolds both of Belton; her grandson, William Gregory Stillinger and wife Kim of Chapin, SC; her two great grandchildren, Annabel and Riley. She was predeceased by a grandson, Matthew Stillinger.
A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord NC.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials in memory of Stokes, Matthew, and Sara, to First Baptist Belton 105 Brown Ave. Belton, SC 29627.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Tracey Barnett, Tammy Vaughn, and Julie Jensen for their unwaivering love and support.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Estes family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020