Sosebee Funeral Home-Iva Chapel
204 East Green Street
Iva, SC 29655
(864) 296-5656
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Sosebee Funeral Home-Iva Chapel
204 East Green Street
Iva, SC 29655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Sosebee Funeral Home-Iva Chapel
204 East Green Street
Iva, SC 29655
Sara Taylor Obituary
Sara Taylor

Iva - Sara C. Taylor, 75, of Iva, SC, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Vickie Snow (Ricky), Brad Taylor (Sally) and Tim Taylor.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 2pm prior to service at the Iva Chapel.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.SosebeeMortuary.com.

The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
