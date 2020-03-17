|
Sara Taylor
Iva - Sara C. Taylor, 75, of Iva, SC, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
She is survived by her children: Vickie Snow (Ricky), Brad Taylor (Sally) and Tim Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 2pm Wednesday March 18, 2020 at the Sosebee Mortuary Iva Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 2pm prior to service at the Iva Chapel.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.SosebeeMortuary.com.
The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory Iva Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020