Sarah Elizabeth Austin Morris
Anderson, S.C. - Sarah Elizabeth Austin Morris, age 92, of Anderson, S.C. passed away May 18, 2020.
Sarah was born on September 17, 1927 in Greenville, S.C., the daughter of Furman Hughey Austin and Margaret White Austin. Sarah was the granddaughter of Ernest N. Austin and Bettie Hughey Austin and Cynthia Smith White and John King White.
Sarah grew up in Greenville, S.C. and graduated from Greenville High School in 1944 and from Furman University in 1948 in Greenville, S.C.
Sarah touched many lives through service to her friends, family and community. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anderson, S.C. She was a retired school teacher in the Anderson, S.C. Public Schools. She was active for many years in the Junior Assembly of Anderson County, S.C. and was a Junior League of Anderson County, S.C. Sustainer. She was also active for many years in the Vandiver Bible Study Circle, the Margaret Mitchell Book Club, the Sewing Club and various bridge clubs. She was a voracious reader of books and newspapers, she loved watching current news events and college football games on television, she loved to cook and she enjoyed working crossword puzzles.
Sarah is survived by her son, Athen Randall Morris, III, Esquire and wife Sali Parker Morris of Hampton, S.C. and her son, Dr. Anthony Austin Morris, M.D. of Yorktown, Va., stepchildren and grandchildren, nieces and a nephew. Sarah is also survived by numerous cousins on her John and Cynthia White family side. Sarah was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Athen Randall Morris, Jr., and predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Barrett Morris.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the or to a .
A graveside funeral service officiated by Dr. Josh Hunt, Pastor of First Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C., followed by burial, will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Simpsonville Municipal Cemetery, Simpsonville, S.C.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, Anderson, S.C., is in charge of funeral arrangements. An online message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.sullivanking.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 24 to May 26, 2020