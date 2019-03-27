|
|
Sarah Frances Wilson Webb
St. Matthews, SC - Sarah Frances Wilson Webb, 89, of Saint Matthews, SC, passed away March 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Reverend James L. Webb.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church of St. Matthews, with the Rev. Dr. Thomas B. Huggins officiating. Burial will follow in Five Fathom Baptist Church Memorial Gardens, McLellanville, SC. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Joseph G. Wells, Jr., Mark Nettles, Marc Bentz, Elijah Ott, Elisha James Ott, and Colin Fete.
Sarah Frances was born in Williamston, SC, daughter of Francis John Wilson and Ruth Proffitt. She earned a Bachelor's degree in Religion from Furman University and was a pastor's wife for fifty-five years. She also taught history at Andrew Jackson Academy. Sarah was the teacher of the Faith Sunday School class for many years, a member of the Round Table Book Club and Current Missions Group at First Baptist Church of St. Matthews.
Survivors include her three daughters, Miriam Webb Ott (Lance) and Elizabeth Webb, both of St. Matthews, SC, Susan Webb Wells (Gary) of Lexington, SC; son, James Lindsay Webb Jr. (Karen) of Holly Hill, SC; two sisters, Sue King and Ruth Anne Norris, both of Belton, SC; brother, John L. Wilson of Pelzer, SC; thirteen grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, her daughter, Ruth Webb Hills, and her grandson, Lance Sutherland Ott.
The family would like to express their love to the caregivers who shared so much in their mother's last years: Cathy Seckinger, Jeannette Johnson, Gladys Grice, Betty Rawell, Jeannie Carter and Elizabeth Barnes. They would also like to thank Amedisys Hospice.
Memorials may be made to The Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions, c/o First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 27, 2019