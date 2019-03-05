|
Sarah Hughes Wheeler
Anderson - Sarah Edna Hughes Wheeler, 91 of Anderson, SC, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at NHC of Anderson.
Born January 22, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Nellie Bailey Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Wesley Wheeler and her daughter, Kimberly Wheeler and brothers, Raymond, Bill and Cecil Hughes.
Sarah is survived by her sons, T.W. Wheeler (Diane) of Anderson, SC, Bobby Wheeler (Mary) of Hannibal, MO, Howard Wheeler (Sandy) of Fountain Inn, SC, Merrill Wheeler and Terry Wheeler (Michelle) all of Anderson, SC; daughters, Connie Warhola, Patty Thomas (Ben), Carol Emory (Gary) and Brenda Williams all of Anderson, SC; 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel 2:00pm with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers,
