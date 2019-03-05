Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Sarah Hughes Wheeler Obituary
Sarah Hughes Wheeler

Anderson - Sarah Edna Hughes Wheeler, 91 of Anderson, SC, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at NHC of Anderson.

Born January 22, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Nellie Bailey Hughes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Wesley Wheeler and her daughter, Kimberly Wheeler and brothers, Raymond, Bill and Cecil Hughes.

Sarah is survived by her sons, T.W. Wheeler (Diane) of Anderson, SC, Bobby Wheeler (Mary) of Hannibal, MO, Howard Wheeler (Sandy) of Fountain Inn, SC, Merrill Wheeler and Terry Wheeler (Michelle) all of Anderson, SC; daughters, Connie Warhola, Patty Thomas (Ben), Carol Emory (Gary) and Brenda Williams all of Anderson, SC; 22 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel 2:00pm with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, , 107 Westpark Blvd #220, Columbia, SC 29210.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 5, 2019
