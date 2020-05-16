|
Sarah Jennings
Anderson - Sarah W. Jennings, 74, of Anderson SC, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born on August 29, 1945 in Walhalla, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Haskell Jennings and Lillian Minnie Hunnicutt Jennings.
She is survived by her daughter: Denise Stone (Roger); sisters: Shirley Freeman and Jobeth Jennings; 3 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son: Kenneth Dale Minyard and her brothers: Gordon "Tony" Jennings and William "Bill" Cecil Jennings.
Due to Covid-19 private services will be held at this time.
ebeemortuary.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.ebeemortuary.com.
The ebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 16 to May 18, 2020