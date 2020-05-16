Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Jennings


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Jennings Obituary
Sarah Jennings

Anderson - Sarah W. Jennings, 74, of Anderson SC, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Born on August 29, 1945 in Walhalla, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Haskell Jennings and Lillian Minnie Hunnicutt Jennings.

She is survived by her daughter: Denise Stone (Roger); sisters: Shirley Freeman and Jobeth Jennings; 3 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son: Kenneth Dale Minyard and her brothers: Gordon "Tony" Jennings and William "Bill" Cecil Jennings.

Due to Covid-19 private services will be held at this time.

Condolences may be offered to the family at SOS<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />"); }()); ebeemortuary.com" target="_new" rel="nofollow">www.ebeemortuary.com.

The ebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 16 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -