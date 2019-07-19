|
Sarah L. Kinley
Anderson - November 15, 1946 - July 15, 2019
Sarah L. Kinley, 72, of Anderson passed away Monday July 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She is the wife of the late Clyde B. Kinley, and daughter of Henry G. and Mary E. Clark . She is survived by her 3 children: Lisa Kinley, Brenda G., and Allen & Melissa Kinley. Along with her children she is survived by her 6 grandchildren: Nichole, Brandon, & Ashley Buchanan, Kayla & Katlin Sanders, and Anli Hall with 6 great grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be very missed. The family is having a private ceremony, and ask to respect their privacy.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 19, 2019