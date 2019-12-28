|
|
Sarah Lipscomb Suggs Clinkscales
Sarah Lipscomb Suggs Clinkscales, wife of Harold (Hack) Clinkscales, Sr., died December 27th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Anderson, South Carolina on October 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Forest D. Suggs and the late Mrs. Mary Stark Watkins Suggs. She attended North Fant Grammar School, McCants Junior High and graduated from Anderson Girls High School in 1942. She was a 1946 graduate of Winthrop College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. Following her graduation from Winthrop College, she interned in dietetics for one year at Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Dietetics, receiving her registered dietetics degree. Prior to her marriage, she was a dietician, R.D. at Anderson Memorial Hospital.
She married Hack Clinkscales, Sr., on February 15, 1950 and lived in Belton, South Carolina the remainder of her life. She was a member of St. John's Methodist Church in Anderson from childhood, then moved her letter to the First Baptist Church of Belton, where she was an active member for many years and a member of the Pilathea Fidelis Sunday school class, which she enjoyed so much.
She is survived by her beloved son Harold (Hack) Clinkscales, Jr. of Belton and her two cherished granddaughters, St. Claire Lee Clinkscales and Sarah Catherine Clinkscales, both of Charleston, SC. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jane Gray Williams Suggs, and her three children, Forest D. Suggs, Jr. (Pam), Gray Suggs (Virginia), and Stark Suggs (Karen), and nephew Harrison L. Marshall, Jr. (Margaret) and niece Mary Stark Kendrick (Richard), all of whom she loved deeply. Also, Floyd Howard, Jr., her faithful, kind, devoted and thoughtful friend who took such loving care of her, her home, yard and garden for many years. Also, her in-home caregivers, Lena Mae Moon, Shanika Sullivan, Jean Thomas, Kimmie Wheaton, Debra Johnson and Debra Smith, who were so loving, devoted and kind to her. Lastly, her great-granddogs, Marion and Sadie.
She is preceded in death by her parents, devoted husband, brother Forest D. Suggs, Jr., and sister Mary Stark Suggs-Marshall (Harrison "Hap" L. Marshall).
Memorial services will be conducted at First Baptist Church Belton at 2:00 PM Tuesday with Rev. T. Dale Lynch. A private burial will be held at a later time at Belton Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church Belton.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019