Sarah Marjorie Bannister
Iva - Sarah Marjorie Crocker Bannister, 89, of Iva, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Iva Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
Born July 17, 1930 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Bill Crocker and Jessie Smith Crocker. She was married for 65 years to the late John Ansley Bannister. Sarah was retired from Iva Manufacturing and was a member of Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Ray Bannister (Peggy Sue); grandsons, Johnny Scott Bannister (Cindy) and Michael Anthony Bannister (Kim); great grandsons, Michael Ryan Bannister, Justin Anthony Bannister (Shannon) and Jeremiah Brown; great granddaughter, O'Malley Bannister McGee; and great-great granddaughters, Mychal Bannister and Parker Bannister,
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Harold Crocker and her sister, Lizzy Ray.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Rev. Billy Pinson officiating.
Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Flowers are accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church, 201 Antreville Hwy, Iva, SC 29655.
The family will be at the home of Michael and Kim Bannister, 404 Antreville Hwy, Iva, SC 29655.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019