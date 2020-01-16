|
|
Sarah Webb King
Anderson - Sarah Webb King, 74, wife of Larry King of Anderson, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.
Born in Anderson on May 21, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Sloan Webb and the late Beatrice Jessie Rogers Webb.
After 21 years of service, she retired from the Anderson County Assessors office as a mapper.
She is survived by her husband, Larry King, daughter, Cindy Perry (Jihad), and sons, Rick Owen (Dorothy), and Randy Owen, step-sons, Marty King (Anna) and Michael King, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Flora Jane White (Larry) and her brother, Phil Webb (Jeanette).
The family will receive friends at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Diary Rd. Anderson, SC 29625 on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM.
A private family memorial service with interment at M.J. "Dolly' Cooper Veterans Cemetery, will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Anderson County P.A.W.S. 1320 U.S-29 Anderson, SC 29626 or Anderson County Humane Society 407 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020